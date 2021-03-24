“Game Changer” is what Banksy called the work that he had delivered to a hospital in Southampton in May: a picture in which a little boy leaves two superhero characters in the wastepaper basket to play with the doll of a superhero nurse. The anonymous British street artist expressed his gratitude for the work of the staff from the National Health Service (NHS), who were still tirelessly applauded in the early days of the corona pandemic.

His present hung in a hospital hallway for months. It should raise employee morale. It has now been replaced by a copy. The original was called up for the benefit of the British healthcare sector at Christie’s auction house in London: the hammer fell at 14.4 million pounds, the equivalent of around 16.7 million euros.

This is not even half as much money as the late war veteran Captain Tom Moore raised with his walker donation run for the NHS, but it is still an astonishing sum that can make a difference in the crisis. She also breaks a record for Banksy. So far, his most expensive auctioned work was the large-format painting “Devolved Parliament”. A lower house occupied by chimpanzees is staged on it in the manner of the old masters; it fetched a hammer price of £ 8.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2019.

When breathtaking sums of money are being called on the art market, it can’t hurt the pandemic-plagued world – and its own reputation as an artist – to divert some of this flow of capital and attention towards charitable purposes: the British painter Sacha Jafri obviously had this idea.

On the one hand, he criticizes the world of art as being driven by hype and, on the other hand, uses the lever of maximum spectacle himself with unusual vigor – but also in the service of others. Stranded at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in Dubai, Jafri painted the largest painting ever made on canvas over the course of several months on the floor of the ballroom in the Hotel Atlantis The Palm: a case for the Guinness Book of Records.

Who asks about aesthetic value?

The artist covered an area of ​​around four basketball courts with his brightly colored all-over gestural paint tracks, which he called “The Journey of Humanity”. Heart symbols and circles structure the surfaces. Jafri also incorporated pictures painted by children that had been sent to him from all over the world. He estimated in advance that he could fetch maybe 25 million dollars at an auction of the monumental work, which has been dismantled into seventy parts, and donate it to various charities that support children. The question of artistic value is secondary.



The financial success of the charity project stands for itself: André Abdoune, a French businessman living in Dubai, bought all parts of the giant painting for a total price of 62 million dollars. It is probably no coincidence that Abdouné works in the crypto industry, of all things, which is currently making a name for itself with the rise of NFT works of art into extremely hotly traded speculative objects.

The first purely digital work of art ever auctioned at Christie’s in New York, the network artist’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” collage stored in the blockchain in the form of a “non-fungible token” (NFT), achieved a hammer price of 60.25 million dollars Beeple. The sale made the digital graphic artist, who had previously been highly valued in the pop business and among his Instagram followers, into the third most expensive living artist ever – after Jeff Koons and David Hockney. The upcoming discussions about the artistic value of his paintings will be interesting to watch.

Climate killer crypto art

On the other hand, it was clear that charity and crypto art have to come together, especially because digital “originals” that are copy-proof and forgery-proof, stored as NFTs in blockchains and traded against crypto currencies, have a not inconsiderable flaw: their monstrous energy consumption makes them real climate pests. Because that is not doing well, Beeple has since announced auctions with NFTs of apocalyptic-looking examples of his works, the proceeds of which will benefit the Hong Kong-based Open Earth Foundation, which is committed to climate protection.



Jeremy Deller, who as a British concept and video artist who was awarded the Turner Prize, is actually not at home in the NFT world, has meanwhile started an open experiment in the field of crypto art. The art magazine “The Art Newspaper” accompanies him step by step as he creates an end-time digital clip called “The Last Day” as an NFT, auctioned it online and, after covering his own costs, divides the majority of the proceeds among an aid organization for in Artists in need and a climate protection charity.

His short video shows a bucolic English landscape, above which the sun transforms into an all-destructive Death Star. The art between gold rush and altruism in times full of fear of the future: For Deller, the hyped NFTs are exactly the right medium to reflect exactly.