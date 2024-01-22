Art | Abkhazia's large art collection was almost completely destroyed in the fire

Local artists have long demanded that the collection be moved to better facilities.

22.1. 20:22

Abkhazia the national art museum's collection of 4,000 paintings has been almost completely destroyed in a fire. The BBC tells about it.

The museum is located in the capital of the region, Suhum. According to sources, the fire broke out on the second floor, where artworks were stored. The fire spread quickly in the wooden museum. Based on the investigation, the cause seems to have been a short circuit in the electrical system.

Director of the museum Suram Sakanya says, according to the BBC, that the collection has been collected since 1963. He describes the destruction of the collection, which lasted during the war between Abkhazia and Georgia, as an irreplaceable loss for Abkhazian culture.

Local artists have long demanded that the works be moved to a more modern gallery and storage building.

Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, but is not widely recognized. Russia supports Abkhazia.

According to the BBC, Russia has promised to send experts to Suhum to assist in the restoration work of the 150 works that survived the fire.

Below is a video of the fire published on social media.