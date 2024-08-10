Art | A new work from Banksy appeared again – This is what the works created during the week look like

Art|Street artist Banksy has already made six new animal-themed works in London this week.

World famous street artist Banksy has created yet another work in London. The work, which appeared on Saturday, shows a large stretching cat beast.

Six works by the artist, who remains anonymous, have already appeared on the streets of London this week. One of them, a howling wolf immortalized in a satellite dish, is already managed to steal.

All the works in the series are animal-themed. According to the BBC the series is scheduled to end at the end of this week.

The goat with a tongue was the first work of the week.

Another piece shows elephants looking at each other through windows.

Series started on Monday, when a goat standing on a ledge appeared on the wall of a house. On Tuesday, on the other hand, two elephants were found with their trunks rubbing each other. On Wednesday, Banksy immortalized three climbing monkeys in concrete.

The previously mentioned wolf was the fourth work from Banksy to appear this week. On Friday, a delicious pair of pelicans appeared on the sign of a restaurant serving fish and French fries.

The message of the works and the meaning has been guessed all week. However, Banksy’s representatives have so far refused to comment on the matter.

In the third piece of the week, three monkeys are climbing.

The fourth piece in the series, depicting a howling wolf, has already been stolen. Photo from Thursday, August 8.

Banksy’s pelicans appeared to feast above a seafood restaurant on Friday.

Correction 10.8. 8:27 p.m.: Banksy’s work depicting birds was mistakenly said to have storks, even though the birds in the work are pelicans.