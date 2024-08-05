Art | A new artwork by Banksy appeared on the wall of a London house

Art|Street artist Banksy’s latest work features a goat looking down from a tab.

In South West London a world-famous street artist has appeared on the side of the building Banksy a handwritten work of art, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

Located in Richmond’s Kew Green, the piece features a goat that appears to be standing on the edge of a ledge. Stones drip from the roots of its feet to the ground.

A beam on the wall acts as a “tab” and at the same time as a three-dimensional element of the work.

According to the BBC, the surveillance camera on the wall of the building was turned to point at the mural. The camera has since been moved to its original position.

Banksy published a picture of the artwork on his Instagram page on Monday. He has previously registered himself as the author of his works precisely through Instagram updates.

The update does not include instructions for interpreting the work.

The artist, who became world famous in the 21st century, is known to be meticulous about his privacy. He does not use his real name and does not reveal his face, but always appears under his stage name.

Painting graffiti in public places without permission is a crime in Britain. That’s why Banksy has not been able to participate for the opening of their exhibitions. He has often been called a “guerrilla artist” and an “art terrorist”.

Banksy the previous street mural is of a residential building in Finsbury Park, London a tree painted on the wall. It was noticed in mid-March.

It shows a tree, seen from a certain angle, on which green paint sprayed on the wall creates leaves. As part of the work, a woman is painted on the lower edge of the wall, holding a pressure syringe in her hands, who looks as if she has just painted green paint on the wall.