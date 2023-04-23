Art | A former secretary collected the world’s most valuable jewelry collection – Now it’s for sale

In addition to her jewelry hobby, Heidi Horten was also a passionate lover of art and high fashion.

World the most valuable private jewelry collection is currently on display in London. The public can see the late art collector Heidi Horten’s collected more than 700 pieces of jewelry, the value of which is estimated at 120 million pounds, or almost 150 million euros.

Next, the Austrian billionaire’s collection will travel the world, and unique jewelry can be seen at least in New York, Singapore, and Taipei. After the tour, the jewelry will be auctioned off.

Tells about it The Guardian.

The auction turned out to be quite a case, as the Swiss Institute of Gemmology, for example, describes the 25.59-carat Pigeon’s Blood ruby ​​in the collection as a “unique treasure”. It is estimated that up to twenty million euros will be paid for the ruby ​​at the auction. Among other things, rare Cartier rings and unique diamonds are also available.

Heidi Horten’s (née Jelinek) rise to the ranks of the world’s richest began as a secretary in his twenties in 1959. At that time, a man 38 years older entered the same bar as him Helmut Horten and the eyes met.

Heidi Horten’s extensive jewelry collection is for sale at Christie’s auction. On the left, Heidi Horten holding the jeweled jewelry to be auctioned.

Heidi Horten was also a passionate art collector. The picture shows Heidi Horten’s collection on display at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, Austria in 2017.

Helmut Horten had not been a member of the Nazi Party, but he had gotten his business start by buying a textile store cheaply from Jews fleeing Nazi persecution in 1936. After the war, he quickly rose to become the king of German department stores.

The couple’s courtship led to marriage in 1966. According to newspaper reports, the young bride received a Bavarian crown jewel from the groom as a gift, the current value of which is twenty million euros. During their abundant life, the Hortens sometimes moved to Switzerland and with various arrangements avoided so many taxes at the time that the legislation in Germany was changed with the “Lex Horten”.

Jewelry hobby besides, Heidi Horten was also a passionate lover of art and high fashion. According to the story itself Coco Chanel sent his sketches of future collections directly to Horten, who then arrived in Paris for private fashion shopping.

Her husband, Helmut Horten, died in 1987. Seven years later, Heidi Horten married another man who had become a millionaire in flower shops. by Jean-Marc Charmat with. The alliance ended in four years and Horten’s fortune grew even more.

In the same decade, he organized a mystery for those who follow the art world. It had been discovered that valuable masterpieces disappeared from auctions directly into a mysterious private collection. For example, in 1996, it was reported from a Sotheby’s auction that a “German-speaking woman” had anonymously bought works for more than 20 million current euros at one time. The group included artists such as Renoir, Klee, Miro, Dubuffet, Freud and Bacon.

The buyer was, of course, Heidi Horten. In 2018, he told HS that it was from that auction that he had particularly fond memories.

“I still remember how good I felt after the first purchase of 20 million euros. My collection had reached a whole new level overnight,” Horten recalled In an interview with HS.

In 2020, Heidi Horten opened a museum bearing her name in Vienna, which exhibits unique art treasures. He died a few days later.