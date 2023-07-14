The University of Brescia receives eight works by the artist Sabine Marcelis on free loan from 1000 Miglia srl. Celebrating the automotive industry, the sculptures were created by breaking down key elements of an automobile, highlighting its design and engineering that has developed over the last 100 years. The works will be exhibited until 10 January 2024 in the cloister of the headquarters in Via San Faustino 74/b, in dialogue with the spans of the arches. The exhibition will be accessible to visitors during office opening hours.

Conceived as abstract sculptural interpretations, the works celebrate both the function of the component and the technological developments that have taken place over the years. They glow in the sunlight during the day and have a built-in light source that activates in the evening. In a continuous exploration between the opportunities of production and materiality at different scales, the artist has given life to eight sculptures made of semi-transparent resin to celebrate the history and socio-cultural importance that the automobile has had for over a century . The sculptures testify to the artist’s distinctive trait which consists of a dynamic visual play between transparency, refraction and iridescence, in search of the perfect balance between minimalism, functionality, longevity and emotional evocation.

“The exhibition fits perfectly into the “Allegria Project” that I promoted – declares Ivana Passamani, delegate of the Rector for University Construction and Sustainable Campus – The project was conceived and launched in 2018 for the creation of more cheerful, welcoming common spaces and comfortable in order to promote the psychophysical well-being and the sense of belonging of the entire university community. The sculptures by Sabine Marcelis add a new and unprecedented contamination between university spaces and art installations. We hope that the young artist Marcelis can honor us with her presence at a meeting with our young students”.

“I am happy and proud to be here today – declares Beatrice Saottini, president of 1000 Miglia srl ​​-. After having seen them adorn Piazza Vittoria on the occasion of the inauguration of the 1000 Miglia Village, it is a pleasure for me to announce that the sculptures by Sabine Marcelis, donated from 1000 Miglia to the city of Brescia on the occasion of its nomination as Capital of Culture, will be exhibited right in the cloister of this seat of the University of Brescia until 10 January 2024. I can’t imagine a better place than the University of Brescia so that the works can be enjoyed and admired by anyone, especially young people”.

“Among others, 1000 Miglia is also synonymous with design, innovation and excellence, all components perfectly embodied by the figure of Sabine Marcelis – adds Alberto Piantoni, CEO of 1000 Miglia srl ​​-. Freshly nominated as designer of the year by both Wallpaper Magazine that of Elle Decor, we have chosen to commission you, in collaboration with Confindustria Brescia and Bergamo, an artistic installation to donate to Brescia, which after all is still the City of the 1000 Miglia. We were very keen to celebrate the partnership with our City in the year of Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023, and we are happy to have brought the works of such an important artist into the University of Brescia who, in addition to celebrating human ingenuity in the automotive field, with their dynamic visual effects represent the modern frontier of the design world.”