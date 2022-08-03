RIA Novosti reported that the cause of the fire at the Ozon warehouse in Istra could be arson

Arson is considered as the only main version of the fire at the Ozon warehouse in the Moscow region. On Wednesday, August 3, reports RIA News with reference to emergency services.

Earlier, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that it would no longer be possible to save the burning building of the warehouse located in the Istra district.

The fire in the warehouse of the Ozon online store began on the afternoon of August 3. More than 1,000 people were evacuated from the building. It was reported that the roof of the building collapsed, as well as part of the wall. At the moment, 11 victims are known, two were hospitalized. It was also reported about one dead, but officially this information was not confirmed.