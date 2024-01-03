Arson | The police suspect: The fire in the apartment building was started by a violent person on purpose

The man suspected of starting the fire was violent towards the employees of the rescue service and refused to leave the burning apartment.

Vantaa The apartment building fire in Myyrmäki on Friday is suspected to have been set on purpose.

The police were assigned to Ruukkukuja at around 22:54. At that time, there were already several units of the rescue service that had started extinguishing and rescue work.

The man suspected of causing the fire was still inside the apartment when the rescue service arrived and behaved threateningly towards the rescuers, says the Itä-Uusimaa police in its press release.

The man used violence against the rescuers, the release describes.

The man also did not obey the order to leave the burning apartment. In the end, rescuers from the rescue service got the man under control and out of the apartment. According to the release, the man was taken to hospital under police escort, after which he was arrested on suspicion of a crime.

The man arrested from the apartment is suspected of committing aggravated vandalism, four counts of violently resisting an official, attempted aggravated assault and two counts of assault.

He was imprisoned on Monday, January 1 in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa on probable cause, suspected of the aforementioned crimes.

Central Uusimaa rescue service received an alert of the fire on Friday, December 29, shortly before 11 p.m. According to the fire department's release, the fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor.

The resident escaped the fire to the balcony. The rescue service rescued the resident from the balcony, and the first aid transported him to further treatment.

According to the rescue service, the fire was quickly brought under control and did not spread outside the apartment. The apartment suffered fire damage throughout. The apartment's water supply pipe also broke. Smoke also spread to the stairwell.