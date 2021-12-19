The number of victims of the fire in the Japanese city of Osaka has risen to 24 people. How reported NHK TV channel, a man suspected of arson, prevented people from escaping from the burning building, did not let them go, blocking the exit.

On the lit fourth floor of an eight-story building in the shopping district, there was a therapeutic and psychological care clinic. According to eyewitness accounts, a man, presumably one of the patients, committed arson using a liquid that he brought with him in a paper bag.

The fire blocked the exit to the stairs and to the elevator, this was the only way to escape. People tried to hide in the interior, where they were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Investigators inspected the building and filmed materials from CCTV cameras. Records indicate that a man stood at the entrance, arms outstretched wide, and prevented the exit from the building.

Of the 17 men and 11 women who were injured, only four survived. Including in the medical facility is 61-year-old Tanimoto Shigeo – himself a suspect.

The fire in Osaka began at about 10 am local time on December 17, the entire fourth floor of the building caught fire. About 70 fire engines and ambulances arrived at the scene. Earlier it was reported about 19 dead, the rest of the victims were in critical condition.