Ulm – A fire was set on Saturday at the synagogue in Ulm. According to a testimony, a stranger emptied a liquid from a bottle on the floor in front of the building in the morning and set it on fire, the police and prosecutors said. Then he fled. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) spoke of a “vile attack”.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade, according to the police and public prosecutor’s office. Property damage was caused by sooting the facade and a pane of glass. The police immediately started looking for the perpetrator and published a description of the person. A special commission was set up for the further investigation.

Arson attack on synagogue in Ulm: LKA supports investigations with state security specialists

“I condemn the vile attack on the Ulm synagogue with all determination,” said Kretschmann. “It shows the insidious face of anti-Semitism, which we clearly oppose.”

State Minister of the Interior Thomas Strobl (CDU) declared that throwing incendiary devices at synagogues was “disgusting”. Anyone who tries to set fire to a Jewish house of God “will be hit by the rigors of the rule of law”.

As announced by the State Chancellery in Stuttgart, the State Criminal Police Office is supporting the investigations in Ulm with specialists from state security as well as from the field of cybercrime and the Forensic Institute. Talks had started with the Jewish community in Ulm and other places. In Ulm, the protective measures have already been “ramped up”; in addition, the risk assessment for the other Jewish institutions in the country will be reviewed.

Only a few weeks ago there were anti-Semitic attacks parallel to the flare-up Middle East conflict in Germany. (AFP)