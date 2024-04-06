Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

State security is investigating after an incendiary device was thrown at a synagogue in Oldenburg. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

A synagogue in Oldenburg was the target of an arson attack. The police are still looking for the perpetrators. With this attack, the number of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany continues to rise.

Oldenburg – Unknown people carried out an arson attack on a synagogue in Oldenburg, triggering a large-scale police operation. The quick intervention of a witness could prevent something worse from happening. No one was injured, but the police are still searching for the perpetrators with a large contingent. State security is also investigating.

According to the police report, the attack occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Friday afternoon (April 5). The unknown perpetrators have one Incendiary device thrown at the door of the Oldenburg synagogue. There was no event taking place in the synagogue at the time of the crime. A caretaker team from a neighboring cultural center noticed the fire and extinguished it before the flames could spread further. According to police, a door was damaged in the arson attack.

Unidentified people damaged the door in an arson attack on the Oldenburg synagogue. Nobody got hurt. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

Arson attack on synagogue in Oldenburg: SPD politician finds clear words

After the crime became known, politicians and church representatives quickly spoke out and strongly condemned the arson attack. “The security authorities will do everything they can to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators. The rule of law will show a clear edge here,” said Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) in the evening.

The background to the crime is still unclear. Behrens was nevertheless “very affected”. Arson attacks on synagogues are “absolutely reprehensible and unspeakable,” said the SPD politician in a statement from the Interior Ministry. Oldenburg's Bishop Thomas Adomeit described the attack as vile and inhumane. This incident shows once again that “we have not overcome the evil of anti-Semitism in our society.” On Friday evening, the Alliance Against Anti-Semitism and Anti-Zionism Oldenburg called for a vigil in front of the synagogue.

Attack on Oldenburg synagogue anti-Semitic? Crimes have been rising for months

The police and state security are now not only looking for the perpetrators, but are also investigating the background. Anti-Semitic incidents have increased in Germany since then Hamas attack on Israel in October last year. From October 7th to November 9th, 2023 alone, the Federal Association of Anti-Semitism Research and Information Centers (RIAS) registered 994 anti-Semitic incidents. The attacks ranged from targeted damage to property to anti-Semitic verbal statements and physical violence. Synagogues are also repeatedly the focus of anti-Semitic attacks. Unknown people threw something in Berlin last October Molotov cocktails at a synagogue.

From October to the end of January, the Federal Criminal Police Office registered 2,249 anti-Semitic crimes. On average, 29 cases per day. That's almost as many crimes in just a few months as in the whole of last year. The attacks extend through all federal states. In Bavaria, the number of anti-Semitic crimes in 2023 was higher than ever since statistics began. As the Bavarian state newspaper reported, the crimes increased by two thirds from 2022 to 2023 – from 358 to 589. They also increased in the state of Hesse The number of anti-Semitic crimes is increasing rapidly.

Like the President of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster daily News said, the increasing anti-Semitism is also noticeable in the form of fewer participants in services in synagogues and at events. Out of fear, fewer Jews would identify as such in public. (nbe with material from dpa)