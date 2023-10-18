Arson attack on Jewish community in Berlin

Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Hezbollah calls for a “Day of Wrath” against Israel across the world. There is an arson attack in Berlin. The news ticker.

Update from October 18th, 9:10 a.m.: There was an arson attack on a Jewish community in Berlin last night. The shared the community of Kahal Adass Yisroel. Unknown people threw two Molotov cocktails at the community center on Brunnenstrasse in the Mitte district.

Palestinians and their supporters argue with the police in front of the Brandenburg Gate. © Paul Zinken/dpa

The evening before, there were some riots during protests against Israel in Berlin. According to police reports, emergency services were attacked at the Brandenburg Gate. According to the fire department, barricades, e-scooters and a children’s playground burned in the Neukölln district. Their emergency services were attacked with pyrotechnics.

Update from October 18th, 8:10 a.m.: Israel’s military has released footage that purports to prove that a misguided Palestinian rocket was responsible for the deadly impact on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. By published video compilation Aerial photos of the Al-Ahli Clinic and a parking lot where a fire broke out can be seen. Aerial photos before and after the fatal incident are compared. There is no typical crater to be seen, as is usually the case during Israeli air strikes.

Rocket strike in the Gaza Strip: Hezbollah protests against Israel on the “Day of Rage”

First report from October 18th: Gaza/Tel Aviv – A rocket strike in Gaza City endangers efforts to prevent a conflagration in the Middle East. According to Palestinian reports, hundreds of people were killed in the attack on a hospital. The War in Israel threatens to escalate.

While the radical Islamic Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, the Israeli government immediately rejected this. “The hospital was hit by a misfired missile from the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad,” the army said. She announced that she wanted to make evidence of the assumption public. The events sparked spontaneous protests across the Arab world and also in some German cities.

War in Israel: After the rocket hit a hospital in the Gaza Strip, there are repeated demonstrations against Israel. © Stringer/dpa

Hezbollah declares “Day of Unprecedented Wrath” against Israel

The pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is hostile to Israel, declared a “day of unprecedented anger” against Israel. The Shiite militia said this was also directed against US President Joe Biden’s solidarity visit to Israel planned for this Wednesday (October 18). Biden wants to “support the criminal regime.” The US bears direct and complete responsibility “