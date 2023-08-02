A burned car after an attack in Traiguen, Chile, on August 2, 2023. CLAUDIO LEIVA (AFP)

An arson attack early this Wednesday morning in the Chilean Araucanía region, a historic zone for the claim of ancestral lands of the Mapuche people, has left one injured and a school, a health center and a church. The violent organization Resistencia Mapuche Malleco, which operates in the southern territory, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The security agents found a canvas at the scene of the event demanding the transfer of Mapuche prisoners to other prisons. The Minister of the Interior and Public Security of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Carolina Tohá, maintained that the “criminal attack” has “terrorist characteristics.”

Violence has escalated in recent years in La Araucanía and surrounding areas, with murders, arson attacks, wood theft, drug trafficking and great firepower. The escalation of the conflict in the area has forced the Boric Executive to decree a state of constitutional exception so that the military can protect the territories affected by the violence. The government of former President Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) also applied this measure, which is intended to be temporary.

Around two in the morning this Wednesday, a group of people with their faces covered and armed arrived in the town of Aniñir, in the municipality of Traiguén, with about 17,000 inhabitants, located 650 kilometers south of Santiago. The attackers set fire to the Añiñir rural post, the G-133 basic school, the social headquarters and the local church, according to what the security agents verified when they arrived at the scene alerted by a telephone call. The criminals fired into the air as they fled.

Fire in La Araucanía. COURTESY

A paramedic suffered minor injuries to his neck and face while trying to put out the fire at the health center. “The attack affects us all. Any attack on a health facility affects us, any attack against a health official affects us all as a system,” said Health Minister Ximena Aguilera. “To the extent that health officials are intimidated, we risk keeping staff in places where they feel at risk,” she added.

Minister Tohá, who leads the efforts to provide greater security and control crime in Chile, condemned the event in an interview on the Mega channel: “What objective does an attack of this type have other than to generate shock and fear, but it is also a criminal attack, I mean, from the point of view of the damage it causes to people, leaving a community without its rural post, leaving a nurse with burns on his face, that is, it is really evil to carry out an attack of this type”.

Major Aldo Vittini, from the third Police Station of Traiguén, explained that when the attackers left the place, they took advantage of incinerating three private cars and the post ambulance: “Informed the Public Ministry, specialized personnel were arranged to to carry out the investigations of the case, in charge of personnel of the Department of Investigation of Criminal Organizations OS9 and the Criminalistics Laboratory of Carabineros (Labocar)”.

The Resistencia Mapuche Malleco organization also claimed responsibility for blocking the road and firing into the air that frustrated the visit in the area of ​​the former Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, at the beginning of Boric’s term, in March 2022. This is not the first every time there are attacks on basic services in rural towns in La Araucanía, such as schools.

Vehicles set on fire after the attack in La Araucanía, in Chile. CLAUDIO LEIVA (AFP)

The Government announced that during the second half of this year it will present a bill to modify the current anti-terrorism law, which it has described as “ineffective.” “We are not against having anti-terrorism legislation, we have to have a good, modern and effective one”, said President Boric. Minister Tohá has explained that she is a criminal figure in which terrorist conduct is difficult to prove in court.