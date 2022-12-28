Arson | “A terrible amount of common cultural heritage has been lost” – Wooden churches are burning at an alarming rate

in Finland three irreplaceable wooden churches have already been destroyed in arson within a short period of time.

In March 2016, the Ylivieska church, which had been completed in 1786, was destroyed.

Ylivieska church in flames during Easter 2016.

The Kiihtelysvaara church burned down in September 2018.

In September 2018, the Kiihtelysvaara church in Joensuu was destroyed. It was completed in 1770. The smoker, born in 1988, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and about three million euros in compensation.

On Christmas Day 2022, the Rautjärvi church, which was completed in 1881, was destroyed. The police suspect an elderly man whose body was found at the scene of another house’s fire.

All three were the oldest buildings in their regions and regionally or nationally significant cultural environments.

Other significant church fires have been the arson of Tyrvää’s St. Olav’s Church in what was then Vammala in 1997 and the arson of Porvoo Cathedral in 2006. Both churches are stone churches, and they were rebuilt.

Porvoo Cathedral burned early in the morning in May 2006.

Of these in addition, many churches and wooden churches have been the target of arson attempts in the 21st century alone, which have been survived with luck and the skill and speed of the fire department.

“A terrible amount of common cultural heritage has been lost. It is specifically the local people’s own heritage and identity,” says the cultural heritage expert Saana Tammisto From the Church Board.

“Churches have been central buildings in localities, and for the local people, the loss is always huge. Everyone can relate to the fact that the church in their hometown is being destroyed.”

Shortly after the Ylivieska church fire, the Finnish Rescue Association prepared a fire safety guide for churches with the Finnish Museum Agency, Kirkkohallitus and Finanssiala ry. The church board sent instructions to all congregations.

And coincidentally, even before the Rautjärvi fire, the Church Board and the Finnish Rescue Association had agreed on a joint meeting for January.

According to Tammisto, every church burning conveys a message about the kind of malaise in society.

in Finland three hundred churches have burned since the late Middle Ages. In the 21st century, the pace has been fast. How long will we have enough wooden churches?

“Yes, fortunately we still have them. But you can’t afford to lose any of them. It’s easy to say that walls are just walls, but that’s not the case with churches. They carry a lot from past generations and the time of eternity.”

There are approximately 800 churches in Finland, of which 560 are protected. There are 80 medieval stone churches. About half of all churches are wooden churches.