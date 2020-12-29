After Vikas Gupta, now Arshi Khan’s target has become Rahul Vaidya. We are saying this because he has screwed with Rahul Vaidya. There is a debate between the two about something, on which Arshi starts making fun of Rahul by saying that Rahul Vaidya left the show.

Makers has released a promo for the upcoming episode, in which Arshi Khan is seen saying, ‘Rahul Vaidya left the show and went, Nalla Sala.’ This thing tickles Rahul and he turns back and answers, ‘Weight is not just out but son, also bring a little heaviness in heart and mind’. Hearing this, Arshi makes fun of ‘bodyshaming’ in the house. She shouts and tells Bigg Boss that Rahul Vaidya is bodysheming. She also catches Rahul’s mouth, to which Rahul also warns her.

Now why Arshi has screwed with Rahul, it will be known in the coming episodes only. For the moment, it has to be seen whether Bigg Boss punishes Arshi Khan in this fight or Rahul Vaidya? It could also be that both get punished.

Recently Arshi started harassing Vikas Gupta after his return to the house. He woke up Vikas Gupta to sleep at night and started harassing her. Fed up with this, Vikas threw water on them.