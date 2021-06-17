The mother of footballer Andrei Arshavin seized the house from his seriously ill ex-wife Alisa Kazmina. This is reported by the StarHit edition with reference to the lawyer of the athlete’s family Pavel Voloshin.

According to media reports, the footballer has long designed a mansion in Kolomyagi for his mother, but his ex-wife fought for the right to live in the house and refused to move out peacefully. The court of first instance sided with the football player’s mother. The other day Kazmina also refused to satisfy the appeal.

“The decision of the city court entered into force from the moment of its announcement. Alice has no legal way of not doing it. In two weeks, the case will return to the Primorsky court with an act that can be appealed. There, of course, they will give time for a voluntary eviction, and if this does not happen, they will move on to a forced one, ”the lawyer said.

Earlier, Arshavin’s ex-wife published the “last” post on her Instagram account, in which she said goodbye to fans and asked forgiveness from family members. “I have no more strength. They ended today. And strength, and will and patience. I can no longer fight for my health, or regain my face, or for shelter for my children, or simply for life further. They took everything from me and my children, ”she wrote.

At the end of February, it was reported that Kazmina had spent four days in a coma. The reason for this was a severe autoimmune disease.