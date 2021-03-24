The mother of footballer Andrei Arshavin Tatiana, whose former daughter-in-law Alisa Kazmina is seriously ill and spent several days in a coma, defended her son and criticized the girl, saying that she herself was to blame for all her problems. The woman said this in an interview with StarHit.

She noted that she has not communicated with Kazmina since 2018. According to Arshavina, the ex-wife of the football player is a “fake man” and has always thought only of herself. “Now she is responsible for her actions with her health before the Lord. Alice was rightly hit on the nose for all her tricks, ”said the Russian woman.

In addition, Tatyana Arshavina is sure that her ex-daughter-in-law is not who she claims to be. According to the athlete’s mother, for alimony from Arshavin, Kazmina can rent an apartment, and with his own savings he can buy housing. “She is not poor, as she pretends, she is richer than you, than me and than most people, but she continues to put pressure on pity and play these games,” Arshavina emphasized.

At the end of February, it was reported that Kazmina had spent four days in a coma. The reason for this was a severe autoimmune disease.

Shortly before that, it became known that Arshavin through the court achieved the eviction of Kazmina and their common daughter Yesenia from the mansion, which is located in the village of Kolomyagi near St. Petersburg.

Arshavin and Kazmina divorced in July 2019. According to the court decision, their common daughter Yesenia remained to live with her mother.