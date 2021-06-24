The ex-wife of footballer Andrei Arshavin, Alisa Kazmina, responded to the accusations of the athlete’s mother of stealing a large amount of money. She stated this on Youtube-channel “Better the truth.”

According to the woman, they had a bedside table, from which the spouses took money, which the football player’s mother gave out. “My answer is: I was his wife! If you love, and your woman has taken care of such things – well, she took three million and spent – you will forgive! This is your wife! ”Kazmina said.

She also said that at the initial stage everything was fine and the husband spared no expense. Also, he would not have paid attention to the loss of money if not for his mother. “Mom doesn’t like women, men or children – nobody. She had two marriages. And the dream of her whole life is to have her son with her, ”Kazmina said.

On June 17, it became known that the mother of football player Andrei Arshavin seized the house from his seriously ill ex-wife Alisa Kazmina. The court of first instance sided with the footballer’s mother. The other day Kazmina also refused to satisfy the appeal.

Arshavin and Kazmina divorced in July 2019. According to the court decision, their common daughter Yesenia remained to live with her mother. In January 2020, a woman accused a football player of trying to evict their child from an apartment in St. Petersburg.