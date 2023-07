Arshavin compared 18-year-old Russian national team player Sergei Pinyaev with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former football player of the Russian national team Andrey Arshavin on the channel “Such a football” in YouTube spoke about the game of 18-year-old Lokomotiv midfielder Sergei Pinyaev.

According to him, the midfielder can be compared with the captain of the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo. β€œI would like to see Pinyaev at Zenit, but I have said many times that he has other qualities, the main thing is speed, he flies like a rocket,” said the former football player.

Arshavin also added that he does not associate Pinyaev with himself. β€œHe understands when to part with the ball, but it seems to me that I am a more subtle player, I have more head and decisions,” added the ex-player.

On June 28, Pinyaev was named the best young football player of the Russian Premier League (RPL) of the 2022/2023 season according to the head coaches and club captains. He has one goal in three matches as part of a weedy country.