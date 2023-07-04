Arshavin compared 18-year-old Russian national team player Sergei Pinyaev with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former football player of the Russian national team Andrey Arshavin on the channel “Such a football” in YouTube spoke about the game of 18-year-old Lokomotiv midfielder Sergei Pinyaev.

According to him, the midfielder can be compared with the captain of the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo. “I would like to see Pinyaev at Zenit, but I have said many times that he has other qualities, the main thing is speed, he flies like a rocket,” said the former football player.

Arshavin also added that he does not associate Pinyaev with himself. “He understands when to part with the ball, but it seems to me that I am a more subtle player, I have more head and decisions,” added the ex-player.

On June 28, Pinyaev was named the best young football player of the Russian Premier League (RPL) of the 2022/2023 season according to the head coaches and club captains. He has one goal in three matches as part of a weedy country.