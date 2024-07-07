Arshavin said he is stronger than Monaco midfielder Golovin in thinking

Former Russian national team footballer Andrei Arshavin compared Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin to himself. His words are quoted by “Soviet Sport”.

Arshavin said that he is stronger than Golovin. “I am superior to him in thinking and decision-making speed,” the ex-footballer explained his position.

Golovin currently remains the most expensive Russian footballer. The Transfermarkt portal estimates the value of the 28-year-old midfielder at 30 million euros.

The Russian was named Monaco’s Player of the Month four times during the 2023/2024 season. He was awarded the title in September, October, November and March. In total, Golovin scored six goals and made six assists in 25 Ligue 1 matches during the season.

Golovin moved to Monaco in 2018 after the World Cup in Russia. CSKA sold the player for 30 million euros.