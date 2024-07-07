Andrey Arshavin called for taking the Ukrainian national football team to the Khatyn memorial

Former Russian national team footballer Andrei Arshavin shared his emotions after visiting the Khatyn memorial complex in Belarus. His words are quoted by Telegram– channel “Football Bigi”.

Arshavin said that Khatyn reminded him of the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg and museums in Germany on the territory of former concentration camps. “It gave me an idea – no matter what country you go to, Soviet people were burned everywhere. And also – bring the modern Ukrainian national team here, let them just listen,” he urged.

On March 22, 1943, all the inhabitants of Khatyn were driven into a collective farm barn and burned alive. As a result, 149 civilians were killed, including 75 minors, and the village itself was burned.

The Russian and Belarusian national teams visited the Khatyn memorial before the retro-match of the League of Legends. The game ended in a penalty shootout with a score of 5:4 in favor of the Russians (1:1 in regular time).