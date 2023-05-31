Andrey Arshavin noted that Lokomotiv forward Pinyaev is similar to Ronaldo in the manner of playing

The former midfielder of Zenit and the Russian national team Andrey Arshavin called the Russian footballer, similar to the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. Arshavin’s words lead Sport24.

The ex-football player noted the game of 18-year-old striker of the Moscow Lokomotiv Sergey Pinyaev. “I don’t think he looks like me. For me, the way Pinyaev plays is similar to Ronaldo, ”said Arshavin.

On April 26, the International Center for Sports Research in Football (CIES Football Observatory) included Pinyaev and six other Russian players in the list of the 200 most promising young football players in the world (under 20). The rating also includes Dynamo midfielder Arsen Zakharyan and Krylia Sovetov midfielder Alexander Kovalenko, Lokomotiv goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov and CSKA goalkeeper Vladislav Torop, defenders Viktor Melekhin and Andrey Langovich representing Rostov.

Pinyaev has been playing for Lokomotiv since February 2023. He spent seven matches with the team, scoring one goal. The forward is also known for playing for the Russian national team.