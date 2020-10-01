Sports in RTVE bear the seal of Arsenio cañada. With the crisis of COVID-19, the sports offer on Teledeporte was adapted to continue offering the best sports events of yesteryear. In addition, the main programs continued to broadcast through live connections on social networks. Cañada attends the AS newspaper and talk about the changes and upcoming sports premieres in TVE.

The season starts, what news in the programming will be seen on RTVE?

The truth is that we have already started it. We started with Vintage Connection, which is a way to review the milestones and history of Spanish sport. This past Friday we premiered ‘The legend of the Buitre’ with Emilio Butragueño. Paco Grande gives it that touch that makes us maintain the essence of the program that will be broadcast every fortnight. The next chapter will be in two weeks and will be dedicated to Santiago Herrero and his history in the motor world.

And as for the other sports competitions?

We continue with the race to the Tokyo Olympics. We have launched a program that will be interspersed with Vintage Connection, in which we will dedicate a space to both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, without distinction.

In La1, high levels of audience have been reached with the National Team matches, will you continue to bet on La Roja?

Of course. This weekend we had the Women’s National Team match against Moldova and we will cover the rest of the remaining matches. The matches of the National Team bring together many fans and, as you say, we have obtained some data to prove it.

Coverage of the Tour de France comes to an end.

The work we have put into this edition of the Tour has paid off. All the effort we have made in the coverage, with the social networks and the work of Carlos de Andrés, Pedro Delgado and the guests, has been noticed in the reception of the spectators.

As for TVE’s television rights, how are competitions handled?

I can tell you that our great novelty this season is MotoGP. We have obtained the rights to issue two grand prizes. The first was the one in Styria and now in October we will have the one in Aragon. In addition, we have the opportunity to make a program with all the details of what happens in all the great prizes, presented by Marc Marti. This program is broadcast regardless of whether we broadcast the grand prize or not. We always do.

Being in charge of TVE sports, does it require a high level of demand?

(Laughs) It is not an easy task, but basically because you always have open fronts. It is not only to control sports programming, we also take care of the sports strips of the Newscast editions, not to mention that we also cover TDP + and all the branches that RTVE involves.