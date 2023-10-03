Usually, one goes to the zoo to see live animals. But at Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, people also came to see the dead animals.

The attraction, called the Delbridge Museum of Natural History, housed one of the most impressive taxidermy collections in the United States, with some 150 animals from six continents, each meticulously positioned in a diorama depicting their natural habitat.

On Aug. 18, Sioux Falls and zoo officials announced that the museum had closed after nearly 40 years, citing an increased risk of chemical exposure for staff and visitors as specimens age. In a press conference days later, they pointed out that most of the taxidermy mounts contained arsenic, a toxic substance that can cause complications in pregnancy, cancer and even death.

“When we have a known carcinogen in one of our public displays, we cannot take the risk,” said Paul TenHaken, Mayor of Sioux Falls. Dave Pfeifle, the city attorney, added that “there are no acceptable levels of risk when it comes to arsenic.”

However, the museum’s closure has generated a backlash from Sioux Falls residents, many of whom fondly remember visiting the taxidermy collection and worry that the decision represents the first step toward eliminating it. Some feel the City is not being transparent about the risk, while others suspect the zoo wants to get rid of the museum to make room for newer attractions.

Curators worry that the closure could raise unwarranted concerns about how safe the ancient collections really are.

“This in itself is something that is emerging as a threat to natural history museums,” said Fran Ritchie of the Society for the Preservation of Natural History Collections.

Arsenic can exist organically in animals and plants, but it is the inorganic type, found in soil and groundwater, that can be harmful. Before the 1980s, inorganic arsenic “soap” was used in taxidermy as an embalming agent, applied to the inside of an animal skin to ward off pests. The skin was adhered to a mannequin in the shape of the animal, and sewn to create a realistic montage.

Becky Dewitz, executive director of Great Plains Zoo, said 79.5 percent of the animals tested positive for arsenic.

As frames age, arsenic is exposed around the seams, where the skin separates from the mannequin.

With arsenic, ingestion is the most harmful route of exposure, followed by inhalation and then skin contact. Milligrams per kilogram is a common dose measurement for arsenic levels in food, said Kerith Schrager, curator of artifacts at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. It is not useful for assessing surface or air contamination, which are the primary ways staff members or visitors are exposed.

Determining that risk requires an in-depth evaluation, Schrager said. Museums can make adjustments, such as confining the frames in airtight glass cases or working with taxidermists to remake them without arsenic.

That’s expensive, though, Dewitz said. Installing glass and upgrading the museum’s ventilation system for better climate control could cost up to $4.2 million; a new building for the collection would cost up to 14 million.

TenHaken said navigating federal and state laws and figuring out what to do with the collection will be complicated; many of the animals are protected species.

He said the City wouldn’t just throw away the setups: “We wouldn’t just take artifacts like these and treat them like a pizza box.”

