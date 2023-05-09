Arsenal is finishing a very good season, and has even exceeded the expectations that were held at the start of the campaign. The Gunners are still fighting for the Premier League title with Manchester City with 3 games to go and the difference is just a single point between the two, but Guardiola’s men have one game less played and also with this situation, they ensured their place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League from the 2016/17 season.
Taking this situation into account, Mikel Arteta wants to enlarge his squad but without stopping to incorporate quality into a possible starting eleven with the aim of competing for all possible titles in English football and with a view to the next transfer window, it is estimated that the managers from the London team would give him €300 million for this purpose.
Who are those targeted by Mikel Arteta to reach Arsenal?
One of the most coveted midfielders on the market. His departure from West Ham will not be easy as he is the captain and figure of the Hammer team but also because of the price they will ask. Teams like Manchester United or Chelsea are also interested in his services.
One of the best defenders in the Premier League but who is under the radar because he plays in a team like Crystal Palace that is in the middle of the table. His transfer would be around €40 million.
A very fast winger who shines in Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen and who is liked by Arteta thanks to his great imbalance. He can play on both sides and is already an international with the French National Team.
The nationalized Ivorian is a player who was never able to establish himself in one of the great teams in English football and has always stood out for his speed. His contract with Crystal Palace ends at the end of the season and he can get to the Emirates Stadium for free.
He was already wanted in the January transfer market and was close to leaving Brighton for around €70 million but the Seagulls preferred to keep him. He was also wanted by Chelsea and will be one of the names to watch at the start of next season.
One of the young sensations in the Premier League despite playing for Southampton, which is last. He was part of Manchester City (which still has a repurchase option) but who added his first minutes this season. He is only 19 years old and has enormous potential.
