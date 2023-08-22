This Monday, August 21, Arsenal won by the slightest difference against Crystal Palace as a visitor. The Gunners won with a lone penalty from Martin Odegaard and with this result they managed to add their second win of the season.
Immerse yourself in the exciting football agenda of the Arsenal while we present you the schedule of the next 5 matches. From league matchups to tournament challenges, find out what challenges await the team as they battle for glory on the pitch.
After the visit to Selhust Park, the Emirates will once again have their men at home to try to get the three points against Fulham, a legendary English team that wants to return to what it was one day.
Luckily for the Gunners fans, they will have two home games in a row and the second one will be against one of the best teams in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s Manchester United will arrive at the Emirates Stadium hungry for victory.
After having played 12 points, Selhust Park will witness Arsenal’s fifth game in the Premier in mid-September. Will Arteta’s men get to start in the same way as last year?
The fifth match that Arsenal will play will be against Spurs, who will play without their now “ex-star” Harry Kane.
Mikel Arteta’s men will seek to extend their winning streak in a complicated stadium that this year will be even more so with the presence of Andoni Iraola.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
fulham
|
26 of August
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. MX, 8:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
September 3
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
16 of September
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
24th September
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
|
Bournmeouth
|
September 30th
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
