Premier League glory remains the club’s priority, but a strong run in Europe would certainly be welcome. There is scope for this excellent Gunners side to impress in 2024/25.

These are the teams Arsenal could face in the new phase of the league, with the draw to be made on Thursday.

Thursday’s draw will decide Arsenal’s eight league stage opponents. The Gunners will face two teams from each pot, including Pot 2. Their opponents will be generated randomly via artificial intelligence software once their name is manually drawn from the hat.

The 36 competing teams will try to accumulate as many points as possible from their eight matches in an attempt to reach the knockout rounds. The top eight automatically advance to the round of 16, while those placed ninth to 24th in the table will participate in a play-off round. Those finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from the competition and will not be relegated to the Europa League.

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who Arsenal thrashed in pre-season, are the highest-ranked team in Pot 2, with Atletico Madrid also in the Gunners’ pot. Europa League winners Atalanta are there with Thiago Motta’s Juventus and Paulo Fonseca’s Milan. Benfica, Club Brugge and Shakhtar Donetsk are the teams Arsenal will be most happy to face.

There is still plenty of quality in the remaining pots, although Feyenoord may be hampered by the departure of Arne Slot. Sporting Portugal boast one of Europe’s best finishers in Viktor Gyokeres and beat Arsenal on penalties in the Europa League last 16 two seasons ago. The Gunners could also face PSV again after their exploits in last season’s group stage, while Celtic are another option from Pot 3.

There are a few newcomers in Pot 4, including Villa, and Arsenal could face Champions League newcomers Girona and Brest. Bologna are also participating in the competition since its format change in 1992 for the first time, while Stuttgart are back in the top flight after a superb Bundesliga campaign last time out. Monaco were semi-finalists in 2016/17 and the highest-placed team in Pot 4 after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season.

Everyone will be eager to avoid the real Madrid from Pot 1, although the current champions usually save the best for the later stages of the competition. Bayern Munichfor its part, is the highest-ranked team in the competition according to the UEFA coefficient ranking.

Atleti Diego Simeone’s side would be the worst-case scenario from Pot 2 given the make-up of their squad and their Champions League credentials. Bayer Leverkusen have retained their title-winning squad for the 2024/25 season and could emerge as one of the underdogs in Europe this season after being beaten in last season’s Europa League final.

Feyenoord They don’t look as competent in Slot’s absence, but they are the higher-ranked team in Pot 3, while Arsenal know all about Sporting CP after their Europa League tie two years ago. However, both teams have evolved considerably since that clash.

The Monaco He was superb under Adi Hutter last season and is a team to watch this season. However, Bologna have been left in tatters this summer after reaching new heights under Motta, and Arsenal have snapped up Riccardo Calafiori.