The Premier League is more alive than ever. The struggles in the different areas of the table to meet the objectives do not stop, and we are entering a decisive moment of the season, so now is when we have to push the hardest. Arsenal, which is at the top of the standings, in the dispute for the title, must visit the London Stadium on matchday 24 to face West Ham.
Next, we leave you with the starting eleven that Arteta could have on the green for this important match:
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Spanish international goalkeeper has taken over the goal since his arrival last summer gunner. He has Arteta's complete trust, especially because of his great footwork, which was one of the main reasons for signing him.
RHP: BEN WHITE – Given the team's losses on that right back, the English centre-back has had to get used to that position little by little, and the truth is that he is not doing badly at all. Although he cannot contribute in attack like a conventional full-back would, he is a life insurance in defense, and to that he adds some increases on the wing, which is why it is important for the Spanish coach.
DFC: WILLIAM SALIBA – The French center back is irreplaceable in this team. His enormous size and good handling of the ball make him a very important asset, especially due to the team's play, based on touch and getting the ball out from behind.
DFC: GABRIEL – In the same sense as his teammate we have the Brazilian center back, who is having a very good season. To his great defensive contribution this year he has added an interesting scoring contribution, which makes him a very complete defender.
LI: ZINCHENKO – The Ukrainian is characterized by his good handling of the ball. And in past times the full-back played in the center of the field, so his contribution in getting the ball out is key for the London team.
MC: JORGINHO – The Italian has gone through a bad time in recent months, with a lack of prominence. However, the midfielder has great technical quality, and with good games he has earned a place in Arteta's starting eleven.
MC: DECLAN RICE – The English midfielder arrived last summer market for a fairly large sum, and the truth is that he is not disappointing at all. He is the leader in that midfield, and his physical ability allows him to cover a lot of the field, so he is indisputable on the Los Angeles team. gunners.
ED: BUKAYO SAKA – The talented English winger has emerged as a key figure in the team. With his inside plays from the right wing, and great technical quality in his left leg, he is being one of Arsenal's stars this season. He has eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League.
MCO: ODEGAARD - The Norwegian is the differential talent and captain of the team. With his play between the lines, and his great vision, he does a lot of damage to enemy defenses, being the main player capable of filtering passes for the wingers and the forward, something key in those games in which the opponents close in the zone a lot. defensive.
EI: MARTINELLI – The Argentine is the most unbalanced player on the team. Starting from the left, he shows great power that allows him to leave rivals behind, and in addition, this season he is adding goals to his game, which makes him a very important asset for Arteta.
DC: GABRIEL JESÚS – The equipment reference above. Despite not being a typical striker, the Brazilian is a complete striker, with great association skills and the ability to find the goal, despite the fact that this year he is not having the best scoring figures.
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko
Midfielders: Jorginho, Rice
Midfielders: Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli
Forward: Gabriel Jesus
