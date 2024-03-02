On this 27th matchday of the Premier League, Arsenal will visit Sheffield United with the obligation to get three points to continue in the fight for the league title. Arteta's men are having a great campaign, and they do not want things to happen to them like last year, when the team's performance dropped a lot in the second part of the season.
Thus, we analyze the eleven that the Spanish coach could have on green for this momentous match in the Premier League:
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Spanish international goalkeeper has taken over the goal since his arrival last summer gunner. He has Arteta's complete trust, especially because of his great footwork, which was one of the main reasons for signing him.
RHP: BEN WHITE – Given the team's losses on that right back, the English centre-back has had to get used to that position little by little, and the truth is that he is not doing badly at all. Although he cannot contribute in attack like a conventional full-back would, he is a life insurance in defense, and to that he adds some increases on the wing, which is why it is important for the Spanish coach.
DFC: SALIBA – The French center back is irreplaceable in this team. His enormous size and good handling of the ball make him a very important asset, especially due to the team's play, based on touch and getting the ball out from behind.
DFC: GABRIEL – In the same sense as his teammate we have the Brazilian center back, who is having a very good season. To his great defensive contribution this year he has added an interesting scoring contribution, which makes him a very complete defender.
LI: KIWIOR – With the numerous casualties in this position of Arteta's team, which seem to be recovering and will be a doubt until the last moment, the Polish defender must be the Spanish coach's wild card in this position. Despite not having the offensive contribution of other full-backs in the squad, he delivers in defense and is very disciplined, so he should be a starter in this clash.
MC: DECLAN RICE – The English midfielder arrived last summer market for a fairly large sum, and the truth is that he is not disappointing at all. He is the leader in that midfield, and his physical ability allows him to cover a lot of the field, so he is indisputable on the Los Angeles team. gunners.
MC: ODEGAARD - The Norwegian is the differential talent and captain of the team. With his play between the lines, and his great vision, he does a lot of damage to enemy defenses, being the main player capable of filtering passes for the wingers and the forward, something key in those games in which the opponents close in the zone a lot. defensive.
MC: HAVERTZ – Although on some occasions he has played as a false nine, especially when Gabriel Jesús has not been available, Arteta prefers him in this deeper position in the center of the field, which is a more common place for him. The German has a great physique that allows him to go up and down continuously, and a very good touch on the ball. In addition, he is performing at a high level and is very much liked by the Spanish coach.
ED: BUKAYO SAKA – The talented English winger has emerged as a key figure in the team. With his inside plays from the right wing, and great technical quality in his left leg, he is being one of Arsenal's figures this season. He has 16 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.
DC: TROSSARD – The Belgian has been alternating starts with substitutes in the eleven in recent games, given his scoring ability and verticality, so he could be a starter in this important Premier League match against Sheffield United.
EI: MARTINELLI – The Argentine is the most unbalanced player on the team. Starting from the left, he shows great power that allows him to leave rivals behind, and in addition, this season he is adding goals to his game, which makes him a very important asset for Arteta.
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior
Midfielders: Rice, Odegaard, Havertz
Attackers: Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
