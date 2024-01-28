Arteta has managed to have a large part of the players in the squad healthy or ready to play, and, therefore, against Nottingham Forest he will be able to take out the gala eleven for the big occasions so that they gain rhythm ahead of a few weeks before the Champions League arrives. The match in Nottingham should be easier for the Gunners, although in the Premier you cannot relax against anyone, since everything is very close and one match can bring you closer to high positions.
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Spanish goalkeeper has managed to take over the title. With excellent reflexes and anticipatory skills, he brings confidence to the team in every match. His ability to stop shots on goal makes him one of the best savers in the entire Premier League, which has given the team more security at the back.
RHP: BEN WHITE – The one who was a center back a few years ago has been perfectly converted to a full-back and combines a solid defense with efficient offensive forays. His speed and defensive skills make him a crucial option on the team's right flank.
DFC: GABRIEL MAGALHAES – The Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes has earned a place in the Arsenal defense thanks to his defensive solidity and his forcefulness in aerial duels. This year he has established himself as one of the best in his position and is essential for Arteta.
DFC: WILLIAM SALIBA – Returning to the team after a successful loan, Frenchman William Saliba proved his worth at the heart of Arsenal's defense last season. Great footwork, they make him a center back who can do many more things than defend and in a club like Arsenal, he is highly valued.
LI: OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO – The Ukrainian has returned to the starting lineup after the injury he suffered at the beginning of the season. Arteta has been able to give him a role very similar to the one he had in Manchester on the inside of the field and he is fulfilling it like the best.
MC: HAVERTZ – The German playmaker has shown his quality at Arsenal. With his ability to unbalance in the final third of the field, dribbling skills and ability to finish plays, he brings an additional dimension to the team's attack.
MC: DECLAN RICE – English midfielder Declan Rice is a key player in Arsenal's midfield. Without a doubt a necessary signing and one of the best of the entire season, he has known how to adapt perfectly to the Gunner club.
MC: MARTIN ØDEGAARD – Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard is a creative force in Arsenal's midfield. With his vision of the game, technical skills and ability to unbalance, he brings a crucial offensive component to the team.
ED: BUKAYO SAKA – Bukayo Saka is a fast and talented winger for Arsenal. The one who was an absolute promise of English football has become essential in every place he plays and for Arsenal he is the nerve center of operations.
DC: GABRIEL JESUS – The Brazilian striker is the clear example of how Arteta's team plays. He presses high up, plays with his back turned, knows how to go down to receive, he can play as a nine, as a midfielder, as a winger. Super complete player who, if it weren't for injuries, would be much higher in the rankings.
EI: GABRIEL MARTINELLI – After the severe injury he had, He is already creating danger on Arsenal's left side. His ability to overwhelm the wing or enter and shoot makes him one of the most difficult to defend in his position.
What Arsenal's formation will look like: 4-2-3-1
Goalie: Stripe.
Defenses: Zinchenko, White, Saliba and Magalhaes.
Midfielders: Rice, Havertz, Odegaard.
Fronts: Martinelli, Saka and Gabriel Jesús.
