After the bitter European day for Arsenal in which they lost in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 by a goal to zero against Porto, Arteta's men will return to the Premier League to face another tough rival such as Newcastle. The gunners will hope to get the three points and thus get closer to the top of the standings
Below we leave you with Arsenal's possible lineup for this match
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Spanish international goalkeeper has taken over the goal since his arrival last summer gunner. He has Arteta's complete trust, especially because of his great footwork, which was one of the main reasons for signing him.
RHP: BEN WHITE – Given the team's losses on that right back, the English centre-back has had to get used to that position little by little, and the truth is that he is not doing badly at all. Although he cannot contribute in attack like a conventional full-back would, he is a life insurance in defense, and to that he adds some increases on the wing, which is why it is important for the Spanish coach.
DFC: SALIBA – The French center back is irreplaceable in this team. His enormous size and good handling of the ball make him a very important asset, especially due to the team's play, based on touch and getting the ball out from behind.
DFC: GABRIEL – In the same sense as his teammate we have the Brazilian center back, who is having a very good season. To his great defensive contribution this year he has added an interesting scoring contribution, which makes him a very complete defender.
LI: KIWIOR – With the numerous casualties in this position from Arteta's team, the Polish defender must be the Spanish coach's wild card in this position. Despite not having the offensive contribution of other full-backs in the squad, he delivers in defense and is very disciplined, so he should be a starter in this clash.
MC: DECLAN RICE – The English midfielder arrived last summer market for a fairly large sum, and the truth is that he is not disappointing at all. He is the leader in that midfield, and his physical ability allows him to cover a lot of the field, so he is indisputable on the Los Angeles team. gunners.
MC: ODEGAARD - The Norwegian is the differential talent and captain of the team. With his play between the lines, and his great vision, he does a lot of damage to enemy defenses, being the main player capable of filtering passes for the wingers and the forward, something key in those games in which the opponents close in the zone a lot. defensive.
MC: HAVERTZ – Although on some occasions he has played as a false nine, especially when Gabriel Jesús has not been available, Arteta prefers him in this deeper position in the center of the field, which is a more common place for him. The German has a great physique that allows him to go up and down continuously, and a very good touch on the ball. In addition, he is performing at a high level and is very much liked by the Spanish coach.
ED: BUKAYO SAKA – The talented English winger has emerged as a key figure in the team. With his inside plays from the right wing, and great technical quality in his left leg, he is being one of Arsenal's stars this season. He has 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.
EI: MARTINELLI – The Brazilian is the most unbalancing player on the team. Starting from the left, he shows great power that allows him to leave rivals behind, and in addition, this season he is adding goals to his game, which makes him a very important asset for Arteta.
DC: TROSSARD – The Belgian is gaining a place in the eleven in recent games, given his scoring ability and verticality, so he could be a starter in this important Champions League match against Porto.
This is what Arsenal's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior
Midfielders: Odegaard, Rice, Havertz
Forwards: Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
