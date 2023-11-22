Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal returns to the Premier League and will do so by facing Brentford. The Gunners will visit the Brentford Community Stadium where they hope to leave with the three points and thus continue in the fight for the Premier League.
Below we leave you with Arsenal’s possible lineup for this match:
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Spanish goalkeeper has managed to take over the title. With excellent reflexes and anticipatory skills, he brings security to the team in every match. His ability to stop shots on goal makes him a reliable goalkeeper in crucial situations. Tonight his work will be crucial.
RHP: BEN WHITE – He arrives as a doubt but if he is available, Arteta will not hesitate to line him up. He combines solid defense with efficient offensive raids. His speed and defensive skills make him a crucial option on the team’s right flank.
DFC: GABRIEL MAGALHAES – The Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes has earned a place in the Arsenal defense thanks to his defensive solidity and his forcefulness in aerial duels. His physical presence and ability to cut off rival attacks make him a defensive pillar in Arteta’s scheme.
DFC: WILLIAM SALIBA – Returning to the team after a successful loan, Frenchman William Saliba proved his worth at the heart of Arsenal’s defense last season. His ability to read the game and his accuracy on long passes make him an intriguing option to strengthen the rearguard.
LI: OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO – The Ukrainian has returned to the starting lineup after the injury he suffered at the beginning of the season. The inverted full-back role of him playing inside means that Arteta’s team has other possibilities when it comes to having possession of the ball. Underrated player.
MC: JORGINHO – Injuries continue to plague Arsenal, in this case it is Thomas Partey who falls out of the eleven due to a groin injury, he is expected to return in mid-October. If we add to this that Fabio Vieira will not be there since he has to serve a sanction, the options are reduced to Jorginho for this position.
MC: DECLAN RICE – English midfielder Declan Rice is a key player in Arsenal’s midfield. With his physical presence, defensive skills and ability to distribute the game, he is a decisive player in the team’s scheme.
MC: MARTIN ØDEGAARD – It is doubtful but it seems that it will arrive. Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard is a creative force in Arsenal’s midfield. With his vision of the game, technical skills and ability to unbalance, he brings a crucial offensive component to the team.
ED: BUKAYO SAKA – Bukayo Saka is a fast and talented winger for Arsenal. With his ability to dribble, create opportunities and score goals, he is a constant threat to opposing defenses. His contribution in attack is vital for the team.
DC: KAI HAVERTZ – Kai Havertz, the German striker, has shown his quality at Arsenal. With his ability to unbalance in the final third of the field, dribbling skills and ability to finish plays, he brings an additional dimension to the team’s attack. He will play in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus.
EI: GABRIEL MARTINELLI – The Brazilian has returned from his injury and is already creating danger on Arsenal’s left side. In principle he should play close to the wing, but Gabriel Jesus’ injury is forcing him to focus his position on some attacks.
What Arsenal’s formation will look like: 4-2-3-1
Goalie: Stripe
Defenses: Zinchenko, White, Saliba and Magalhaes
Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard
Fronts: Martinelli, Saka and Havertz
