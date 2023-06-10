Arsenal, one of the most emblematic clubs in English football, is preparing to face a new season with great expectations and ambitions. With their sights set on reinforcing their squad, there is speculation about the arrival of new signings that could strengthen the team.
In this article, we’ll take a look at Arsenal’s possible starting XI for next season, including possible signings that could make up the team. With renowned players and young promises, Arsenal seeks to return to compete at the top of the Premier League and restore enthusiasm to their passionate fans.
His agility, reflexes, and airborne abilities make him an interesting option to guard the team’s goal. Ramsdale will be looking to prove his worth and bring defensive security to Arsenal next season.
Cancelo would be a luxury addition to reinforce Arsenal’s defensive sector and provide greater depth in the game.
Young English defender Ben White has shown great potential at Brighton and has drawn the attention of several clubs. His ability to read the game, anticipate rivals and the quality of his delivery of the ball are extraordinary.
Saliba is a player with great projection, standing out for his imposing physique, speed and ability to anticipate rival attacks. This year he has been the most outstanding defender of the Gunner team.
His ability to play in various positions, his vision of the game and his contribution in attack make him a versatile and valuable player. Zinchenko brings depth down the left flank and a lot of class.
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is an experienced and talented player. His vision of the game, refined technique and goalscoring ability make him a complete midfielder. Gundogan would bring creativity, balance and leadership to Arsenal’s midfield, being a key player in building the game and generating chances.
He is one of the most outstanding promises in European football. His dribbling ability, his vision of the game and his football maturity despite his young age make him a midfielder with great potential. Simons will be looking to prove his worth and bring freshness and creativity to Arsenal’s midfield. He would be a top signing.
Little can we say at this point that has not already been said about the Norwegian magician. Captain at his young age, and one of the best midfielders in the entire English league.
Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli has impressed with his performance and determination since his arrival at Arsenal. His speed, dribbling ability and scoring ability make him a key player in attack. Martinelli will seek to consolidate himself in the team and continue contributing goals and imbalance in the next season.
The young English winger, Bukayo Saka, has been one of Arsenal’s revelations in recent seasons. His speed, dribbling and ability to overwhelm defenders make him an unbalancing player on the attacking front. Saka has earned a place in the starting eleven and his presence next season will be essential to create danger on the right wing.
His speed, mobility and ability to finish plays make him a lethal striker. He is the perfect striker for a forward as mobile as Arsenal’s.
