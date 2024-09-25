After a large part of north London was brought to a standstill by the match between Manchester City and Arsenal, which ended in a draw at the last minute for Pep Guardiola’s team, Arteta’s team is aiming to advance in the English League Cup against Bolton.
Therefore, we are going to review the lineup for this match:
Arsenal are preparing for this crucial match with several difficulties in their squad. After a frustrating draw against Brighton, they won the North London derby 1-0 against Tottenham and will arrive at this cup match after two consecutive draws: 0-0 against Atalanta in the Champions League and the aforementioned 2-2 against Manchester City.
Next Saturday they will play against Leicester, just two points behind their last rival in the Premier League.
These absences force Mikel Arteta to look for creative solutions. Thomas Partey, who has played in a more advanced role of late, will be crucial in holding the midfield, while the likes of Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira will have to take on additional responsibilities in the build-up play. Despite these difficulties, Arsenal have repeatedly shown their ability to overcome adverse situations, and the overall quality of their squad makes them the big favourites in this tie against Bolton.
Arsenal lineup (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ray
Defenses: Ben White, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber
Midfielders: Thomas, Jorginho, Havertz
Forwards: Saka, Martinelli and Trossard
