Arsenal beat Bolton 5-1 in an FA Cup match. The Gunners came into this match with the aim of consolidating their position, advancing in the competition and being able to give some of their stars a rest.
These are the commitments that Arteta’s team will have to face in the coming weeks,
Arsenal’s next game will be a game to get a win and stay on top of the table, as they host one of the 6 teams that have not won yet this season: they host Leicester on Saturday.
There is no rest for Arsenal, who will have to face the second day of this new Champions League this week, and will host none other than PSG. The French team is at the top of Ligue 1, but no longer alone, but together with Olympique Marseille and Monaco.
The fixture list seems to be kind to Arsenal, as not only will they be playing their third consecutive home game, but on October 5 they will host another of the teams that have not yet won and are in the relegation zone on points.
After the international break, Arsenal will finally be away: they will face Bournemouth, who, despite going through a period of ups and downs, always stand up to the big teams.
Once again at the Emirates, the home team is the favourite to take home all three points, but the Ukrainians will be looking to spring a surprise in a match that promises to be exciting.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Leicester
|
September 28th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
PSG
|
October 2nd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Southampton
|
October 5th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
October 19th
|
16:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Shakhtar
|
October 22
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
