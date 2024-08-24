Arsenal faced Aston Villa on Saturday 24 August in one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the second round of the Premier League. The Gunners (insert result and score) faced The Villains at Villa Park.
The team led by Mikel Arteta is already thinking about its next matches, several of which will be against direct rivals for the championship and other powerful teams.
Below we tell you in great detail who Arsenal’s next five rivals will be:
Although Brighton are not considered title contenders and do not have one of the strongest squads in the league, they are always a difficult opponent. In their most recent meeting, in April, the Gunners won 3-0 on the road.
This is one of the high-calibre duels that Mikel Arteta’s team will have in the coming weeks. The Gunners will have to go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs, a solid and always dangerous team. In their most recent duel, Arsenal won 2-3, with an own goal from Hojbjerg, and goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz.
Arsenal will face Manchester City, their biggest rivals for the title, very early in the season. Their most recent meeting, on March 31, was a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium. This will be a big test for the Gunners, how far will they go this year?
The Gunners will host newly promoted Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium. In the last recorded meeting (February 2023) between these two teams, Arsenal managed to win by the narrowest of margins thanks to a goal from Gabriel Martinelli.
After facing Leicester City, Mikel Arteta’s team will face another of the newly promoted teams: Southampton. In April 2023, both teams faced each other in a Premier League duel, which ended in a voluminous 3-3 draw.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competence
|
Brighton
|
August 31st
|
13:30 ESP, 8:30 ARG, 5:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
September 14th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
September 22
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Leicester City
|
September 28th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Southampton
|
October 5th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
