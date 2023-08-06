Arsenal won the penalty shootout against Manchester City in the first official match of the 2023/24 season, which awards the Community Shield to an English team. The ‘gunners’ were on the verge of overthrowing Manchester City in the Premier League last season and face this year with high expectations, also returning to the Champions League. These are the next 5 games for Arsenal:
The league season begins for Arsenal with a nice match. Nottingham put several big teams in trouble last season, thus remaining in the Premier League, but Arteta’s men cannot fail in their debut at the Emirates Stadium.
The first game away from home will come in the second day, and against an opponent that shouldn’t have to be too complicated, but that always gives war in big games. Last season Arsenal won both games with a 6-1 run, so they will be looking to continue the streak.
The start of the competition does not seem too complicated for Arsenal, something that will help build confidence in the new team and establish themselves at the top of the table from the beginning, but you have to know how to take advantage of the opportunity. Fulham will visit the Emirates Stadium on the third day.
First acid test for Arsenal in the Premier League. Manchester United has grown a lot in the last year and now they want to fight to win the Premier League again, so it could be a direct duel for the lead. Those of Ten Hag do not make things easy and he will be a great game.
Everton was saved from relegation on the horn, but you can never trust them because they fight every game. Last season there was a sharing of victories between the two, Everton winning in the first leg of the Premier and Arsenal in the second round of the season.
