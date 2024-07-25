Arsenal, under manager Mikel Arteta, are preparing for next season with a number of potential signings that could significantly transform their starting line-up. With a combination of young talent and experience, the Gunners are looking to establish themselves as one of the most competitive teams in the Premier League. Below, we look at what Arsenal’s starting XI could look like if all the additions go through.
David Raya is a goalkeeper who has proven his worth in the Premier League with Arsenal. With excellent reflexes and the ability to play with his feet, Raya fits perfectly into Arteta’s style of play, which favours the ball coming out from deep.
Ben White has been a key part of Arsenal’s defence. With the versatility to play both as a centre-back and right-back, White brings defensive solidity and the ability to project himself into attack. His speed and recovery ability make him a modern, complete defender, essential to Arteta’s tactical scheme.
French youngster William Saliba has shown remarkable growth and is seen as the future of Arsenal’s defence. With impressive physicality, aerial ability and excellent reading of the game, Saliba is shaping up to be a defensive stalwart.
Close to being officially announced as a new signing, Riccardo Calafiori is a promising Italian defender. With great technical and tactical ability, Calafiori offers a solid option at the back. His ability to anticipate plays and his excellent distribution of the ball from defence make him a very valuable addition for the Gunners.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has proven to be a crucial addition since his arrival. With his ability to play both as a left-back and as a midfielder, Zinchenko brings tactical flexibility. His vision and passing accuracy make him a key element in starting attacking plays from defence.
Declan Rice is one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League. With excellent ball-winning and distribution skills, Rice is a key player in Arsenal’s midfield. His leadership and ability to break lines with his passing make him indispensable in controlling the tempo of the game.
Martín Zubimendi, a possible signing, would bring balance and dynamism to the midfield. Known for his ball-winning ability and vision, Zubimendi would complement Rice perfectly. His presence in midfield would ensure greater defensive solidity and a better transition into attack.
Martin Ødegaard is Arsenal’s creative mastermind. His vision, passing ability and ability to score from distance make him an exceptional playmaker. Ødegaard is instrumental in creating goalscoring opportunities and his leadership on the pitch is vital to the team.
Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal’s brightest talents. His speed, dribbling ability and versatility make him a lethal attacker down the right flank. Saka has proven to be crucial in decisive moments, and his ability to create and finish plays is essential to Arsenal’s attack.
Playing in a more advanced position, Kai Havertz can provide creativity and goalscoring potential. With his intelligence in moving between the lines and his ability to finish, Havertz becomes a constant threat to opposing defences. His versatility allows Arteta to use him in a variety of attacking positions.
Nico Williams, a possible signing, is a promising young striker. With impressive dribbling ability and an innate eye for goal, Williams would be an exciting addition to Arsenal’s attack. His ability to play both as a centre-forward and as a winger offers varied tactical options for Arteta.
