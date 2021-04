Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazett’s goal was voted the best in the 31st round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The striker scored after a spectacular 3-0 combination against Sheffield United. The top five also includes goals from Adam Traore (Wolverhampton), Trent-Alexander Arnold (Liverpool), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle).