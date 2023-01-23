Arsenal is living a dream in the Premier League. Arteta’s men are at the top of the table and closed key triumphs as complexes against Tottenham and Manchester United last week to be able to stay in that area. From now on the key for the Gunners is evident, they will have two duels against Manchester City in the Premier League and in order to stay on top, they must not lose in either of the two games.
Those from London have strengthened themselves in this winter market with a couple of signings to expand the options of the squad and as if that were not enough, they await the return of Gabriel Jesús to be complete. But this team wants to make a definitive leap in quality and that is why it will be ahead of the rest of the Premier League to close the signing of one of the best in the world in his position. Thus, the backbone of Arsenal will be shielded with Declan Rice.
Guardian reports that Arsenal and West Ham United have an agreement for the transfer of Declan Rice for a figure of 91 million pounds, around 113 million euros. The footballer has already accepted the offer from the London team, as he considers it more viable to grow in Arteta’s team than in Manchester City and now it only remains to define whether the transfer will take effect in this winter market, or both clubs wait until summer When the season ends
