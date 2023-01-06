Law enforcement officers discovered an arsenal with ammunition in the Hola Pristan, Kherson region. This was reported on Friday, January 6, in the press service of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

As specified in the message of the department in their Telegram channel, the police found cartridges of caliber 5.45 mm and 7.62 mm with a total number of over a thousand pieces. Three cases of hand grenades and a fuse were also stored there.

The seized ammunition was handed over to specialists for further research. Law enforcement officers are also establishing who equipped the arsenal.

On November 13, it became known that a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was liquidated in the Kherson region. The Russian military established that the said group had settled in the area of ​​the Konka and Dnieper river deltas in the Golopristansky region, after which a massive artillery strike was inflicted on the positions.

Moscow continues a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass from the aggression of the Kyiv regime. The decision was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

