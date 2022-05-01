LONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal regained fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over West Ham away, thanks to a second-half header by Brazilian defender Gabriel at London Stadium on Sunday. they had been overtaken by Tottenham Hotspur, the team’s arch-rivals, who had beaten Leicester City on Sunday to take fourth place, which gives them the last qualifying spot for the European Champions League. But Arsenal responded to the pressure in the table with their third consecutive victory and thus took the lead in what became a fierce fight between the two North London rivals for the coveted fourth place. After a cautious first half, with Arsenal having most of the possession of the ball, Rob Holding opened the scoring for the visiting team with a header from a corner in the 38th minute. West Ham equalized in stoppage time, with a shot by Jarrod Bowen that deflected midway and beat Aaron Rams dale. But Gabriel’s header secured Arsenal three points and a resumption of fourth place in the table, although the North London derby is still to come and the race for the G4 is far from over. Arsenal now have 63 points. in 34 games, and Tottenham has 61 points, also leaving four games to play. West Ham, seventh, is out of contention for fourth place with 52 points and just three games to go. The team’s focus now turns to next week’s Europa League semi-final second game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)

