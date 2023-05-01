What seemed to be a dream season for Arsenal is turning out to be a nightmare year. At the most important point of the season, the Londoners are plummeting in performance, and between injuries and missing games, the Gunners have let many points go along the way, even with clubs destined for relegation. This has been mixed with the sporting resurgence of Manchester City, today by far the club that plays the best football on the planet and which once again has the Premier League title in its hands.
Although they must compete until the last day, it is very complex for Arsenal to win this Premier League, which is why, within the club, they are already considering the route to follow in order to seek revenge next year. For this, it will be crucial for the club to make good signings, since it is obvious that it requires a depth of squad since they are short of pieces and they are already preparing a double attack within the domestic market of the Premier League.
Arsenal wants a means of containment at all costs and it is a fact that they will present an offer for Declan Rice, a ‘5’ who has spent many years showing a superlative performance within West Ham and who is thought to be ready to make the leap in quality. In addition, Arteta wants a ’10’ that competes fully with Odegaard and the coach has decided that the chosen one is Mason Mountwho in effect seeks to leave Chelsea and would welcome betting on Mikel Arteta’s painting.
