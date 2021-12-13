The Gunners are back from a 3-0 win against Southampton: Lacazette, Odegaard and Gabriel the scorers. Moyes’ men come from a net draw against Burnley

Go to the seventeenth day of the Premier League. Arsenal face West Ham on Wednesday: kick-off at the Emirates at 21. The Gunners are back from a 3-0 victory against Southampton: Lacazette, Odegaard and Gabriel the scorers. Draw without a goal for Moyes’ men against Burnley. In addition to the London derby, the spotlight is also on Chelsea-Everton.

LATEST RESULTS – Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League with 26 points scored in sixteen games. Eight wins, two draws and six losses so far. After the two knockouts in a row against United and Everton, the Gunners have returned to win by winning the three points in the challenge with the Saints. Better the situation in the standings of West Ham. Moyes’ team has two points ahead of Arteta’s men. The club has had eight wins, four draws and four defeats. On 4 December the Hammers beat Chelsea 3-2 thanks to goals from Lanzini, Bowen and Masuaku. Before that victory the last one had come against Liverpool on 7 November. In Europe West Ham finished Group H at the top: 13 points in six games. The only knockout came against Dinamo Zagreb, then four wins and one draw. The team gained direct access to the round of 16.

PREVIOUS – There are 114 challenges between Arsenal and West Ham. The Gunners are ahead in the previous games: 60 wins against 23 of the opponents, 31 draws. Six goals scored in the last game played in the Premier League last season. The most recent victory of the Hammers came in 2019: Declan Rice’s goal was decisive. Then three hits by the Gunners. According to the results, the match between the two teams is less likely to end in a draw: it has only happened three times in the last twelve meetings. The Hammers also beat Arsenal in 2015, it hadn’t happened for eight years. Arteta will still do without Aubameyang. The Premier is back on Wednesday, at the Emirates there is the London derby.

