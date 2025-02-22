











































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Arsenal – West Ham of the Premier League, which is disputed in Emirates Stadium to the 16:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 1, Dazn 1 bar

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Arsenal – West Ham

Classification and statistics between Arsenal – West Ham

Arsenal arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Leicester



while West Ham played his last Premier League match against



Brentford



. He Arsenal Currently occupies the Position number 2 of the Premier League with 53 points, while its rival, the

West Hamoccupies the Post 16 With 30 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the Premier League Days, the Arsenal calendar, the West Ham calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.