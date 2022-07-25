Arsenal have started a major squad rebuild. The English team, led by Mikel Arteta, has made different movements at a good level within the summer market with the aim of forming the best possible squad to achieve their goals for the season. The first and forced to enter the next Champions League, the second and dreamed of winning the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta/Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/GettyImages
One of the markets from which London as a whole has made the most of it in recent years is Brazil. The Gunners have a significant number of footballers of that nationality within their squad and they are considering the arrival of one more, a player who will surely start in Qatar 2022, Lucas Paquetá.
Although the club has already invested most of its budget this summer, they are willing to make an economic effort in order to bring the Lyon footballer into their ranks, a move that could well exceed 50 million euros. Lucas is a versatile player, he plays in more than one place on the field, a condition that draws a lot of attention to Mikel Arteta, the main supporter of his signing to definitively complete his squad for the new season that is about to begin.
