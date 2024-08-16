Arsenal kick off the 2024-25 season Premier League with our sights set on a clear objective: winning the title.
Mikel Arteta’s men will be looking to start with a win against Wolverhampton, a rival that will not make things easy for them. After an intense preseason and some key signings, the Gunners are ready to face the challenge of a championship that promises to be very competitive. With the pressure of starting on the right foot, Arsenal know that every point is crucial from the first game.
Arsenal are heading into this first game of the season with great determination and a clear focus on getting a win. Mikel Arteta has been working hard to strengthen the squad, with the arrival of Calafiori being one of the most notable moves. Although there are still signings in the works, the London side are determined to show from the first minute that they are serious title contenders.
Playing at home, Arsenal will be looking to impose their style of play and secure a win that will allow them to start the campaign with the confidence needed to continue fighting at the top of the Premier League.
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko
Midfielders: Thomas, Odegaard, Declan Rice
Forwards: Saka, Martinelli and Havertz
Wolverhampton come to the Emirates Stadium looking to surprise and kick off the season with a positive result. With a focus on defensive solidity and effective transitions, Gary O’Neil’s side know that facing Arsenal will be a challenge, but they are confident in their ability to capitalise on the opportunities that come their way.
Wolves, although aware of the difference in potential between the two teams, hope to spring an upset in a difficult scenario and start the season by showing that they are a rival to be reckoned with in the Premier League.
Goalie: Jose Sa
Defenses: Doherty, Mosquera, Gomes, Ait-Noury
Midfielders: Sarabia, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes
Forwards: Hwang Hee-Chang and Larsen
More news about the Premier League
#Arsenal #Wolves #lineups #Matchday #Premier #League
Leave a Reply