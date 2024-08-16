The start of the 2024/25 season of the Premier League brings with it an exciting clash between Arsenal and Wolverhampton.
The Gunners, under the management of Mikel Arteta, are looking to get off to a good start on their title journey, while Wolves will try to spring a surprise at the Emirates Stadium. With Arsenal reinforced and with great aspirations, this match promises to be an interesting tactical and physical duel, where Arsenal fans will also be able to enjoy the play of their team and one of the new signings who promises to have a great season, Riccardo Calafiori. On the other hand, Wolves will try to spoil the party for the home team and score points in what will be a difficult stadium against one of the favorites to win the league title. Below, we present five predictions for this eagerly awaited match.
The Gunners started the season with a solid home win, beating Wolves 2-0.
Gunners’ standout forward will start 2024-25 campaign on the right foot and score against Wolves
Arsenal’s defence will be firm throughout the 90 minutes and will not allow Wolves’ players to score a goal.
A low-scoring encounter is expected, with both teams displaying a tactical and defensive approach. However, any goals that are scored will be scored by Arteta’s team.
The Gunners will create a large number of chances, taking more than 5 corners throughout the match.
