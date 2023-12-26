Next Thursday, December 28 at 9:15 p.m., Arsenal will have to receive a visit from West Ham to face the fourteenth day of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men are currently in first position in the English championship and will be looking for a victory to avoid losing this place in the table:
In which stadium is Arsenal vs West Ham played?
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Thursday December 28
Schedule: 21:15 in Spain, 14:15 in Mexico, 17:15 in Argentina
Referee: Not available
More Premier League news
How can you watch Arsenal vs West Ham on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Arsenal vs West Ham on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Arsenal vs West Ham on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Arsenal vs West Ham on television in Colombia?
Television channel:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
PSV
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Luton
|
3-4V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
man utd
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
5-1D
|
EFL CUP
|
Wolves
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Freiburg
|
2-0V
|
UEL
|
Fulham
|
5-0 D
|
Premier League
On Arsenal's part, neither Thomas Partey nor Thomas Partey will be available. due to a muscle injury nor Jurriën Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament. Neither Jorginho, who suffers from foot problems, nor Fábio Vieira, who suffers from pubic problems, will be there either. Elneny and Tomiyasu will not be there either. Antonio M. (Injury – knee) is the only casualty of the visiting team.
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Declan Rice, Havertz; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta
Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Arsenal #West #Ham #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply