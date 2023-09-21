After Arsenal debuted in the UEFA Champions League against PSV Eindhoven with a victory by four goals to zero. Now Mikel Arteta’s men will return to work in the Premier League and they will do so against none other than Tottenham Hotspur, who are in second place. The gunners are the fourth classified.
Below we will show you all the information necessary before the meeting:
In which stadium is Arsenal vs Tottenham played?
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Sunday, September 24
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 7:00 in Mexico, 10:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on television in Colombia?
Television channel:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
PSV
|
4-0V
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Man United
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
2-5V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
1(5-3)1 D
|
EFL Cup
|
Bournemouth
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
For this match Mikel Arteta will not be able to count on several of his players: Thomas Partey will not be available due to pubic problems; Jurrien Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament and Martinelli due to a hamstring injury.
On the Tottenham side, there are several players who will not be available, and these are: Hugo Lloris, Perisic, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Alfie Whiteman, Sessegnon and Bryan Gil.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Declan Rice, Fabio Vieira; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard
Tottenham: Vicar; Pedro Porro, Cuti Romero, Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Solomon; Are
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
